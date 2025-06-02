Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury (VGIT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGIT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.04, changing hands as low as $58.96 per share. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGIT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGIT's low point in its 52 week range is $57.40 per share, with $60.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.