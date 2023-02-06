Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BIV

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (Symbol: BIV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $76.40, changing hands as low as $76.06 per share. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIV's low point in its 52 week range is $71.4018 per share, with $85.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.08.

