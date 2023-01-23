Vanguard Information Technology (VGT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (Symbol: VGT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $344.18, changing hands as high as $347.74 per share. Vanguard Information Technology shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VGT's low point in its 52 week range is $291.615 per share, with $429.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $345.18.
