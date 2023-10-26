Vanguard Growth (VUG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Growth ETF (Symbol: VUG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $261.75, changing hands as low as $260.65 per share. Vanguard Growth shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VUG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VUG's low point in its 52 week range is $206.72 per share, with $295.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $261.47.

