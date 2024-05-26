Vanguard Group Increases Stake in AMP Limited

AMP Limited (AU:AMP) has released an update.

Vanguard Group has adjusted its substantial holding in AMP Limited, with their voting power in the company shifting from 5.0004% to 6.024% as of 23 May 2024. This change reflects transactions in ordinary shares managed by Vanguard through various funds and accounts, which now total over 160 million votes. No new associates have been reported in relation to these voting interests.

