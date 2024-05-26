News & Insights

Stocks
AMLTF

Vanguard Group Increases Stake in AMP Limited

May 26, 2024 — 06:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AMP Limited (AU:AMP) has released an update.

Vanguard Group has adjusted its substantial holding in AMP Limited, with their voting power in the company shifting from 5.0004% to 6.024% as of 23 May 2024. This change reflects transactions in ordinary shares managed by Vanguard through various funds and accounts, which now total over 160 million votes. No new associates have been reported in relation to these voting interests.

For further insights into AU:AMP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMLTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.