Vanguard Group Increases Position in Viatris (VTRS)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 149.32MM shares of Viatris Inc (VTRS). This represents 12.31% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 8, 2021 they reported 129.07MM shares and 10.62% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.22% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.67% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viatris is $13.55. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.67% from its latest reported closing price of $11.92.

The projected annual revenue for Viatris is $16,163MM, a decrease of 3.38%. The projected annual EPS is $3.30, an increase of 398.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viatris. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTRS is 0.19%, a decrease of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 1,017,698K shares. The put/call ratio of VTRS is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Davis Selected Advisers holds 55,460K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,466K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 9.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,209K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,740K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 30,000K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,000K shares, representing an increase of 23.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 25.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 28,575K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares, representing an increase of 94.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 749.76% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,950K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,910K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTRS by 14.80% over the last quarter.

Viatris Declares $0.12 Dividend

On August 4, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 23, 2022 received the payment on September 16, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $11.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.92%, the lowest has been 2.72%, and the highest has been 5.63%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=80).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Viatris Background Information

Viatris Inc. is a new kind of healthcare company, empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life. It provides access to medicines, advance sustainable operations, develop innovative solutions and leverage its collective expertise to connect more people to more products and services through its one-of-a-kind Global Healthcare GatewayTM. Formed in November 2020through the combination of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn business, Viatris brings together scientific, manufacturing and distribution expertise with proven regulatory, medical and commercial capabilities to deliver high-quality medicines to patients in more than 165 countries and territories. Viatris' portfolio comprises more than 1,400 approved molecules across a wide range of therapeutic areas, spanning both non-communicable and infectious diseases, including globally recognized brands, complex generic and branded medicines, a growing portfolio of biosimilars and a variety of over-the-counter consumer products. With a global workforce of approximately 45,000, Viatris is headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghaiand Hyderabad, India.

