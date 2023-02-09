Vanguard Group Increases Position in Targa Resources (TRGP)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.88MM shares of Targa Resources Corp (TRGP). This represents 11.43% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 23.79MM shares and 10.39% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.80% and an increase in total ownership of 1.04% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.41% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Targa Resources is $95.77. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 27.41% from its latest reported closing price of $75.17.

The projected annual revenue for Targa Resources is $24,819MM, an increase of 13.76%. The projected annual EPS is $5.60, an increase of 424.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Targa Resources. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRGP is 0.61%, a decrease of 0.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 242,289K shares. The put/call ratio of TRGP is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 10,000K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,892K shares, representing a decrease of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 8,873K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,943K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 19.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,754K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,707K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 6.16% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,620K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,547K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,522K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,524K shares, representing an increase of 30.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRGP by 54.20% over the last quarter.

Targa Resources Declares $0.35 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $75.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.64%, the lowest has been 0.69%, and the highest has been 56.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.29 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.62%.

Targa Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Targa Resources Corp. is a leading provider of midstream services and is one of the largest independent midstream infrastructure companies in North America. The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream infrastructure assets. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of: gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and purchasing and selling natural gas; transporting, storing, fractionating, treating and purchasing and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to LPG exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling and purchasing and selling crude oil.

