Vanguard Group Increases Position in S&P Global (SPGI)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.93MM shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI). This represents 8.88% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 20.33MM shares and 8.43% of the company, an increase in shares of 42.33% and an increase in total ownership of 0.45% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.20% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for S&P Global is $410.49. The forecasts range from a low of $380.77 to a high of $455.70. The average price target represents an increase of 12.20% from its latest reported closing price of $365.85.

The projected annual revenue for S&P Global is $12,711MM, an increase of 23.03%. The projected annual EPS is $12.85, an increase of 8.97%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2638 funds or institutions reporting positions in S&P Global. This is a decrease of 115 owner(s) or 4.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPGI is 0.64%, a decrease of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.82% to 329,513K shares. The put/call ratio of SPGI is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,955K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,009K shares, representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 6.08% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 8,768K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,723K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,683K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 5.82% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 7,469K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,105K shares, representing an increase of 4.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,673K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,505K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPGI by 1.71% over the last quarter.

S&P Global Declares $0.90 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.85 per share.

At the current share price of $365.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.91%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

S&P Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. The Company has been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Its divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts.

