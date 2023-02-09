Vanguard Group Increases Position in SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 68.27MM shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI). This represents 7.36% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 53.39MM shares and 6.62% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.88% and an increase in total ownership of 0.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.84% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for SoFi Technologies is $7.69. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.84% from its latest reported closing price of $7.20.

The projected annual revenue for SoFi Technologies is $2,083MM, an increase of 37.11%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoFi Technologies. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOFI is 0.23%, a decrease of 5.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.86% to 330,830K shares. The put/call ratio of SOFI is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 31,154K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,969K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,201K shares, representing an increase of 8.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 4.97% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,737K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,333K shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,978K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,271K shares, representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 2.48% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,929K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,879K shares, representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOFI by 4.19% over the last quarter.

SoFi Technologies Background Information

SoFi Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. The Company offers financial services platform for borrowing, saving, spending, and investing. SoFi Technologies serves customers in the United States.

