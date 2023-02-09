Vanguard Group Increases Position in Monster Beverage (MNST)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31.21MM shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST). This represents 5.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 29.50MM shares and 5.58% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.79% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.28% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monster Beverage is $110.54. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.28% from its latest reported closing price of $102.09.

The projected annual revenue for Monster Beverage is $7,256MM, an increase of 16.60%. The projected annual EPS is $3.06, an increase of 33.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monster Beverage. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNST is 0.36%, an increase of 0.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 424,456K shares. The put/call ratio of MNST is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 20,190K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,136K shares, representing an increase of 15.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 17.16% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 16,537K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,097K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 13,116K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,995K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,050K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,100K shares, representing an increase of 16.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 45.11% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 11,351K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,598K shares, representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Monster Beverage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Monster MAXX® maximum strength energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster® non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Monster Rehab® non-carbonated tea + energy drinks, Muscle Monster® non-carbonated energy shakes, Monster Hydro® non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel® non-carbonated advanced hydration + energy drinks, Monster Dragon Tea® non-carbonated energy teas, Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno® thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.