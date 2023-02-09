Vanguard Group Increases Position in Mongodb (MDB)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.29MM shares of Mongodb Inc (MDB). This represents 9.08% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.85MM shares and 8.76% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.61% and an increase in total ownership of 0.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mongodb is $260.45. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $383.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.99% from its latest reported closing price of $222.63.

The projected annual revenue for Mongodb is $1,269MM, an increase of 6.71%. The projected annual EPS is $0.12.

There are 1148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mongodb. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDB is 0.34%, a decrease of 24.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 76,393K shares. The put/call ratio of MDB is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,839K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,258K shares, representing a decrease of 20.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 17.63% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,806K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,796K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 19.00% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,337K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,963K shares, representing a decrease of 112.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 77.41% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,996K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817K shares, representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 13.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,933K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,905K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 19.07% over the last quarter.

MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 22,600 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 130 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

