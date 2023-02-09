Vanguard Group Increases Position in Mcdonald's (MCD)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 68.18MM shares of Mcdonald's Corp (MCD). This represents 9.31% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 65.96MM shares and 8.83% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.35% and an increase in total ownership of 0.48% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.21% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mcdonald's is $300.16. The forecasts range from a low of $272.70 to a high of $344.40. The average price target represents an increase of 14.21% from its latest reported closing price of $262.82.

The projected annual revenue for Mcdonald's is $23,793MM, an increase of 2.63%. The projected annual EPS is $10.57, an increase of 32.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3924 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mcdonald's. This is an increase of 131 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCD is 0.61%, an increase of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 552,070K shares. The put/call ratio of MCD is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,951K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,775K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 18,722K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,635K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 8.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 17,323K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,749K shares, representing a decrease of 14.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 87.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,678K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,369K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,523K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,354K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCD by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Mcdonald's Declares $1.52 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.52 per share ($6.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.52 per share.

At the current share price of $262.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 2.05%, and the highest has been 3.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

McDonald`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 39,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 93% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.