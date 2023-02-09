Vanguard Group Increases Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 368.67MM shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM). This represents 8.95% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 355.61MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.67% and an increase in total ownership of 0.55% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.32% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exxon Mobil is $123.39. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.32% from its latest reported closing price of $113.92.

The projected annual revenue for Exxon Mobil is $411,239MM, an increase of 2.24%. The projected annual EPS is $11.46, a decrease of 13.61%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exxon Mobil. This is an increase of 164 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOM is 1.12%, an increase of 8.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 2,689,568K shares. The put/call ratio of XOM is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 124,355K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124,049K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 6.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 94,477K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93,241K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 6.82% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 88,655K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 94,949K shares, representing a decrease of 7.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 4.12% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 74,570K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,046K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 50,637K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,429K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOM by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Exxon Mobil Declares $0.91 Dividend

On January 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share ($3.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the current share price of $113.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.40%, the lowest has been 3.20%, and the highest has been 11.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.79 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.23 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Exxon Mobil Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.