Vanguard Group Increases Position in Dorman Products (DORM)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.01MM shares of Dorman Products Inc. (DORM). This represents 9.58% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.92MM shares and 9.23% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.18% and an increase in total ownership of 0.35% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.25% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dorman Products is $101.74. The forecasts range from a low of $87.87 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents an increase of 8.25% from its latest reported closing price of $93.99.

The projected annual revenue for Dorman Products is $1,997MM, an increase of 22.47%. The projected annual EPS is $5.50, an increase of 25.61%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dorman Products. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DORM is 0.22%, a decrease of 11.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 29,584K shares. The put/call ratio of DORM is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,068K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 20.47% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Management holds 968K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 19.93% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 840K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 804K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 20.51% over the last quarter.

CCVAX - Calvert Small-Cap Fund holds 690K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DORM by 19.22% over the last quarter.

Dorman Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For more than 100 years, Dorman has been one of the automotive aftermarket’s pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Dorman is a global organization offering more than 80,000 parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics.

