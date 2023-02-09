Vanguard Group Increases Position in Citigroup (C)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 167.69MM shares of Citigroup Inc (C). This represents 8.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 164.99MM shares and 8.31% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.64% and an increase in total ownership of 0.35% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.59% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citigroup is $59.63. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 16.59% from its latest reported closing price of $51.15.

The projected annual revenue for Citigroup is $78,049MM, an increase of 10.61%. The projected annual EPS is $6.58, a decrease of 10.30%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citigroup. This is a decrease of 69 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to C is 0.50%, a decrease of 4.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 1,549,517K shares. The put/call ratio of C is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 55,156K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 54,852K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,317K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C by 4.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,903K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,985K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 34,424K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,952K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C by 4.79% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 26,365K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,465K shares, representing a decrease of 15.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C by 17.63% over the last quarter.

Citigroup Declares $0.51 Dividend

On January 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

At the current share price of $51.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.99%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.24%, the lowest has been 1.65%, and the highest has been 5.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.82 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Citigroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Citigroup Inc. or citi is an American multinational investment bank and financial services corporation headquartered in New York City. The company was formed by the merger of banking giant Citicorp and financial conglomerate Travelers Group in 1998. Citigroup is the third largest banking institution in the United States; alongside JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, it is one of the Big Four banking institutions of the United States. Citigroup is ranked 30th on the Fortune 500 as of 2019. Citigroup has over 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries. It has 204,000 employees.

