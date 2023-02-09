Vanguard Group Increases Position in Agree Realty (ADC)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.97MM shares of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC). This represents 15.77% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 11.10MM shares and 15.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 25.91% and an increase in total ownership of 0.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.77% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agree Realty is $79.00. The forecasts range from a low of $73.73 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 7.77% from its latest reported closing price of $73.30.

The projected annual revenue for Agree Realty is $508MM, an increase of 25.59%. The projected annual EPS is $1.70, a decrease of 7.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agree Realty. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADC is 0.40%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.57% to 110,644K shares. The put/call ratio of ADC is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,823K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,245K shares, representing an increase of 9.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADC by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,715K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,327K shares, representing a decrease of 10.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADC by 51.37% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 3,560K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128K shares, representing an increase of 12.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADC by 15.29% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,409K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,270K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADC by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 3,248K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,374K shares, representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADC by 70.85% over the last quarter.

Agree Realty Declares $0.24 Dividend

On January 12, 2023 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.24 per share ($2.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $73.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.74%, the lowest has been 2.93%, and the highest has been 4.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.35 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Agree Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,129 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 22.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

