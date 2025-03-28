Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VWO

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: VWO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.24, changing hands as low as $45.23 per share. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VWO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VWO's low point in its 52 week range is $40.72 per share, with $49.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.26.

