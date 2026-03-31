The Vanguard ETF That's Quietly Crushing the Market in 2026

Key Points

Tech sector struggles have weighed down the S&P 500 so far this year.

The Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) only has one tech stock in its top 10 holdings.

Moreover, the fund is low cost and offers an above-average dividend yield.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF ›

After an impressive 2025 that capped off three straight years of double-digit gains, the S&P 500 has struggled in the new year -- down about 4.6% year to date through March 26, as the broader tech sector has pulled back a bit.

While a lot of attention has been given to the market's struggles, one Vanguard ETF has been moving in the opposite direction: the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEMKT: VTV). It doesn't have the flash of a tech-heavy or growth ETF, but it's performing nearly 7% better than the S&P 500 to begin this year.

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It all starts at the top

If you want to look at the S&P 500's struggles, you should start with its top holdings because they're responsible for much of it. The "Magnificent Seven" stocks account for nearly a third of the index, and the best-performing one of those so far this year is Apple -- which is down nearly 6%.

On the other hand, VTV is less top heavy and led by a more diversified set of companies. Below is how the top 10 holdings from each compare:

VTV Holdings S&P 500 Holdings Berkshire Hathaway Class B (3.08% of ETF) Nvidia (7.32%) JPMorgan Chase (3.00%) Apple (6.64%) ExxonMobil (2.51%) Microsoft (4.96%) Johnson & Johnson (2.34%) Amazon (3.47%) Walmart (2.19%) Alphabet Class A (3.08%) Micron (1.81%) Broadcom (2.57%) AbbVie (1.60%) Alphabet Class C (2.46%) Procter & Gamble (1.53%) Meta (2.40%) Home Depot (1.48%) Tesla (1.92%) Chevron (1.40%) Berkshire Hathaway Class B (1.57%)

While nine of the S&P 500's top 10 holdings are tech companies, Micron is the only tech company in VTV's top holdings. The rest come from sectors like financial, energy, healthcare, and consumer staples.

These sectors tend to grow at a slower but more stable pace than the tech sector, which is why these companies are ideal for a value ETF like VTV, which seeks companies priced well relative to their earnings.

VTV can be a good long-term portfolio piece

The S&P 500 has outperformed VTV quite a bit over the past few years while riding the artificial intelligence boom, but VTV is a good go-to when investors are looking for more stability, as we're witnessing now.

You get exposure to many blue chip stocks without relying too heavily on them, a cheap expense ratio (0.03%), and a decent dividend that can help add to gains or hedge a bit against stock price drops. At the time of this writing, VTV's dividend yield is around 2%.

I still believe the S&P 500 or a growth ETF like the Vanguard Growth ETF is a better long-term option for investors looking to grow their portfolio, but VTV could be a productive staple in many investors' portfolios.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Stefon Walters has positions in Apple, Microsoft, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Chevron, Home Depot, JPMorgan Chase, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, and Walmart and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.