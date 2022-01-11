Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) Hits a 52-Week High

For investors looking for momentum, Vanguard Energy ETF VDE is probably a suitable pick. The fund hit a 52-week high and is up 58.9% from its 52-week low price of $54.01/share.

Let’s take a look at the fund and its near-term outlook to gain an insight into where it might be headed.

VDE in Focus

The Vanguard Energy ETF seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index. It has AUM of $6.34 billion and charges an expense ratio of 10 basis points.

Why the Move?

Investors are closely tracking the energy sector, which is showing strength as global demand and economic growth levels are on the path of recovery from the pandemic lows. The coronavirus vaccine rollout is gradually controlling the outbreak's spread across the globe. The optimism surrounding the reopening of global economies and increasing demand are painting a rosy picture for the cyclical sectors.

According to a CNBC article, energy stocks are witnessing the best year in more than three decades. The sector gained more than 47% in 2021. Oil prices have been rising since the beginning of 2022. The upside in crude oil prices is being triggered by various factors like easing Omicron variant concerns, protests in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya causing supply shortages and less OPEC+ output. This is making funds like VDE an impressive investment option.

More Gains Ahead?

It seems like the Vanguard Energy ETF will remain strong, with a positive weighted alpha of 43.52, which gives cues of a further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.