Vanguard Cuts Fees on 53 Funds Including VIG and VYM

Many of Vanguard's already ultra-cheap funds just got a little cheaper.

Vanguard regularly reduces fees on its products in keeping with a long-standing tradition of being investor-friendly.

Many ETFs saw single basis point reductions, but a few saw some major cuts.

One of the things that Vanguard has focused on for decades is shareholder-friendly policies that keep management fees to a minimum.

The company recently followed through on that pledge again by announcing a fee reduction on 53 of its mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including some of the industry's most popular names.

Given that the expense ratios on many Vanguard ETFs are already in the single digits, the changes in many cases will feel small. But Vanguard has done mass fee reductions like this multiple times in the past. This will likely not be the last time you see this.

Many of the biggest and best Vanguard ETFs saw their expense ratios reduced this time around. That includes the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEMKT: VIG), the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM), the Vanguard Growth ETF, the Vanguard Value ETF, and the Vanguard Large Cap ETF.

Here's the partial list of the changes for these and other major Vanguard ETFs.

For a full list of all expense ratio reductions, click here.

Ticker Fund Name Prior Expense Ratio New Expense Ratio VIG Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 0.05% 0.04% VYM Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF 0.06% 0.04% VUG Vanguard Growth ETF 0.04% 0.03% VTV Vanguard Value ETF 0.04% 0.03% MGC Vanguard Mega Cap ETF 0.07% 0.05% VV Vanguard Large Cap ETF 0.04% 0.03% VO Vanguard Mid Cap ETF 0.04% 0.03% VB Vanguard Small Cap ETF 0.05% 0.03% VIGI Vanguard International Dividend Growth ETF 0.10% 0.07% VYMI Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF 0.17% 0.07% VWO Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF 0.07% 0.06% VONE Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF 0.07% 0.06% VTWO Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF 0.07% 0.06% VTHR Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF 0.07% 0.06% VBIL Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF 0.07% 0.06%

Many of these changes are a single basis point, so it's a case of the really cheap getting a little cheaper.

There were some notable changes, though. The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF saw its expense ratio cut by more than half down to 0.07%. The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF launched only a year ago but is already getting its fee reduced.

Don't expect major performance changes, but it's another positive step by Vanguard for shareholders.

