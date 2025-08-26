Vanguard Consumer Staples Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VDC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: VDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $218.17, changing hands as low as $217.61 per share. Vanguard Consumer Staples shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VDC's low point in its 52 week range is $202.955 per share, with $226.7252 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $218.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.