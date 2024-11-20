News & Insights

Stocks

Vanguard Boosts Stake in Insurance Australia Group

November 20, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Insurance Australia Group Limited (AU:IAG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The Vanguard Group has increased its stake in Insurance Australia Group Limited, now holding a 6.002% voting power, up from 5.0001% previously. This change highlights Vanguard’s growing interest and influence in the company, potentially impacting its strategic decisions. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it signals shifts in shareholder dynamics.

For further insights into AU:IAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IAUGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.