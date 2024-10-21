Vanguard Adjusts Holdings in Select Harvests

Select Harvests (AU:SHV) has released an update.

The Vanguard Group has decreased its stake in Select Harvests Limited, now holding 4.802% of the company’s voting power. This change marks a shift in the firm’s investment strategy, which could impact market perceptions and investor sentiment around Select Harvests. Stakeholders may want to monitor any further developments regarding Vanguard’s position in the company.

