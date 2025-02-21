VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NLR

In trading on Friday, shares of the VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (Symbol: NLR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.35, changing hands as low as $83.01 per share. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NLR's low point in its 52 week range is $68.42 per share, with $97.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.57.

