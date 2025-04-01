VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials Getting Very Oversold

In the case of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials, the RSI reading has hit 26.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 36.7. A bullish investor could look at PFXF's 26.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), PFXF's low point in its 52 week range is $16.53 per share, with $18.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.57. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day.
