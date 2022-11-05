VanEck Launches Actively Managed High Yield ETF

VanEck recently announced the launch of an actively managed multi-asset income-focused ETF that offers diversified exposure to the highest-yielding segments of the equity income and fixed income markets. The VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (INC), which trades on the NYSE, seeks to identify compelling sources of high income and dividends and builds a corresponding portfolio primarily of ETFs. INC's fixed income component is made up of exposure to "fallen angel" high-yield bonds, international and emerging market high-yield bonds, emerging market local currency bonds, and 10–20-year U.S. Treasuries. Its equity component will include exposure to dividend-paying stocks, business development companies, preferred securities, mortgage REITs, and MLPs. The fund’s management team, which is led by David Schassler, seeks to maximize yield per unit of risk by assessing volatility and correlation data to optimize and refine specific exposures. The ETF is also designed to adapt quickly to changing market conditions and take advantage of price anomalies in the market.

Finsum:VanEck adds to its asset allocation-focused ETF lineup with the launch of a multi-asset income fund that offers exposure to the highest-yielding segments of the market.

fixed income

ETFs

active etfs

high yield

