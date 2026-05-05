VanEck India Growth Leaders (GLIN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (Symbol: GLIN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.23, changing hands as high as $45.31 per share. VanEck India Growth Leaders shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLIN's low point in its 52 week range is $38.705 per share, with $48.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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