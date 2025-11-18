Markets
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Surges 21% After Positive Tradipitant Trial In GLP-1 Adjunct Setting

November 18, 2025 — 02:04 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) jumped 21.02% to $5.32, up $0.92, after announcing positive topline results from its phase III study of tradipitant in preventing nausea and vomiting induced by GLP-1 agonists in overweight and obese adults.

The trial met both its primary and key secondary endpoints, halving the incidence of vomiting versus placebo and significantly reducing combined symptoms of nausea and vomiting.

The company said the results position tradipitant as a potentially "transformative adjunct" to the rapidly expanding global GLP-1 market and announced plans to initiate phase III development in the first half of 2026.

On the day of the announcement, VNDA saw unusually heavy trading volume as investors reacted to the trial success and strategic implications. The stock's 52-week range is $3.81 - $5.70.

