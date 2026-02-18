Value or Growth: 2 Ways to Invest in the Energy Transition

Energy stocks have been a crapshoot for investors over the past five years, partly because of a disconnect between where consumer dollars are going and where investor capital has been flowing.

To use an energy sector analogy, consumers are downstream in the energy markets. They experience the energy transition in tangible finished products: EV chargers, solar panels, and lower carbon power on their monthly energy bills.

But most of the investment action is happening in the upstream part of the market. This includes infrastructure and power generation assets with payoffs that depend on regulatory outcomes, long-dated contracts, and capital discipline that will take years to pay off.

Another issue has been a misunderstanding of the nature of this ongoing energy transition. This is often framed as a simple “either-or” approach regarding fossil fuels and renewable energy. However, institutional investors have been playing the long game. They understand that this is an "all-of-the-above–and then some” problem.

The world needs more reliable sources of power. This was true before the insatiable demand tied to artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers.

That sets up an important question for investors looking to profit from the energy transition. Do you prioritize durable income from the existing hydrocarbon system? Or do you lean into long-duration growth tied to carbon-free generation and data center demand?

Two names that embody those choices are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG). Energy Transfer is a high-yield midstream partnership whose cash flows are tied to volumes moving through pipelines and terminals. Constellation Energy is a nuclear-heavy power producer increasingly positioned as a critical supplier of 24/7 clean energy to hyperscale data centers.

Energy Transfer: Income, Scale, and Incremental Growth

Energy Transfer’s latest quarter underscored why many income-focused investors still see midstream as the most straightforward way to get paid while the energy transition plays out. For Q4 2025, ET generated approximately $4.2 billion of adjusted EBITDA, up about 7.7% year-over-year, on record transported volumes across interstate pipelines, midstream, NGL, and crude segments.

Even though Energy Transfer missed consensus earnings per share (EPS) in the quarter (25 cents vs. 34 cents expected), the core story for shareholders is about the stability of fee-based cash flows, improving leverage metrics, and a visible project backlog focused on NGLs, refined products, and intrastate gas.

Strong demand from natural gas power generation and data centers is driving record throughput and justifying roughly $4.5 billion of organic growth CapEx in 2025, while still supporting ongoing distribution growth. In other words, ET is a way to own the existing hydrocarbon backbone of the North American energy system, with the AI and energy transition narrative acting as a tailwind rather than the core thesis. This outlook is supported by analysts who rate ET stock a Moderate Buy with a price target of $21.36, which would be about a 14% increase from current levels.

Constellation Energy: Nuclear, AI, and Long-Duration Growth

Constellation Energy sits at a very different point on the energy-transition spectrum. Many consumers know the company as a utility giant. However, Constellation is the largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy in the United States and is leading the energy transition.

For starters, Constellation controls the largest U.S. nuclear generation portfolio and has been methodically converting that footprint into long-term, premium-priced contracts. Deals with Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) illustrate the company's plans to reposition legacy nuclear assets as dedicated power hubs for AI data centers. 20-year offtake contracts can effectively turn carbon-free megawatts into infrastructure-like cash flows.

Constellation’s strategy has also expanded via mergers & acquisitions (M&A).

A recently completed $26.6 billion acquisition of Calpine broadens its generation footprint and customer reach, deepening its position as a key supplier of reliable power into constrained regions.

This dual focus on being a reliable utility today, with upside growth in the future, is reflected in CEG stock’s consensus price target of $404.93, which would be more than a 35% gain. That upside potential, combined with its modest dividend, makes CEG stock a compelling addition to the watchlist in 2026.

Which Stock Fits Your Portfolio?

For investors who want a high-yield vehicle tied to the existing fossil fuel system, Energy Transfer is a straightforward choice. Investors get paid to own the pipelines that move fuel the world still needs, with AI and exports providing incremental upside.

For those willing to accept more volatility and policy risk in exchange for long-duration growth, Constellation offers a leveraged play on carbon-free power and the buildout of AI data-center infrastructure. The company’s upcoming earnings are likely to shed more light on the pace of that ramp.

In that sense, ET and CEG are not direct competitors so much as complementary tools. One lets you harvest income from today’s energy system, while the other gives you exposure to what the grid may look like a decade from now. Thoughtful investors in the energy transition do not have to pick a side—they can own both, but with clear expectations about what role each is meant to play in the portfolio.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.