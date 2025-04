Value Line, Inc. Announces 8.3% Quarterly Dividend Increase to $0.325 Per Share

Value Line, Inc. increases quarterly dividend by 8.3% to $0.325 per share, marking 11 consecutive yearly increases.

Quiver AI Summary

Value Line, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.325 per common share, marking an 8.3% rise and the 11th consecutive annual increase. This new dividend will be paid on May 12, 2025, to stockholders who are on record by April 28, 2025. As a major provider ofinvestment research Value Line offers a variety of services, including monthly stock recommendations and specialized research on different market segments through print and digital formats. The company aims to assist individual and institutional investors in making well-informed investment decisions, with a wide array of services dedicated to equity research, mutual funds, ETFs, options, and financial planning topics, all available via their website and customer service.

Potential Positives

Value Line, Inc. announced an 8.3% increase in its quarterly dividend, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This marks the 11th consecutive yearly increase in Value Line's dividend, showcasing the company's stable financial performance and growth.

The increased dividend demonstrates confidence in the company’s ongoing profitability and overall financial health, which could enhance investor trust and attract new shareholders.

The dividend increase is set to be payable to stockholders of record shortly, providing immediate benefits to current investors.

Potential Negatives

Despite increasing the dividend, the press release highlights several risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact the company's future performance, including dependence on key personnel and potential challenges in maintaining subscription revenue.



The company faces competition in publishing and investment management, which could affect pricing and service delivery, raising concerns about its market position.



Potential changes in government regulations and broader economic conditions pose risks that could materially affect the company's operational stability and revenue streams.

FAQ

What is the new quarterly dividend amount announced by Value Line?

Value Line has raised its quarterly dividend to $0.325 per common share, which annualizes to $1.30.

When is the new dividend payable?

The new higher cash dividend will be payable on May 12, 2025, to stockholders of record as of April 28, 2025.

How many consecutive years has Value Line increased its dividend?

This marks the 11th consecutive yearly increase in Value Line’s dividend.

What types ofinvestment researchdoes Value Line provide?

Value Line offers variousinvestment researchservices, including stock analysis, ETFs, and specialized investment surveys.

How can investors access Value Line's products?

Investors can access Value Line products online at www.valueline.com or by calling 1-800-VALUELINE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VALU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $VALU stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



New York, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ –





VALU





) announced today that its Board of Directors has just raised its quarterly dividend, which will be $0.325 per common share ($1.30 annualized). The new higher cash dividend is payable on May 12, 2025 to stockholders of record on April 28, 2025. The increase of 8.3% is the 11



th



consecutive yearly increase in Value Line’s dividend.









Value Line is a leading provider ofinvestment research





The Value Line Investment Survey





is one of the most widely used sources of independent equity research.









Value Line publishes proprietaryinvestment researchin separate print and digital formats.









Value Line provides these specialized services:





a.



Value Line Select –



Each month, Value Line analysts recommend the one exceptional stock with superior profit potential and a favorable risk/reward ratio.





b.



The Value Line Special Situations Service –



Each month, Value Line analysts recommend small and mid-cap stocks that hold the potential to transform your portfolio by delivering returns that are well above the market average.





c.



Value Line Select ETFs –



Each month, Value Line analysts sift through the myriad investment possibilities to identify the one exchange traded fund that appears best positioned to outperform the market.





d.



Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth –



Each month Value Line analysts make two stock recommendations that are expected to provide above-average current income along with appealing long-term dividend growth prospects.





e.



The New Value Line ETFs Service –



includes data, information, and analysis on more than 2,800 exchange-traded funds (ETFs), to help subscribers select the best fit for their portfolios.





f.



The Value Line M&A Service –



Value Line analysts highlight one company each month that is a candidate to be acquired by a larger entity at a material premium to the current stock price.





g.



Value Line Information You Should Know wealth newsletter –



Value Line focuses on financial planning and investment issues that matter for today’s investor.





h.



The Value Line Climate Change Investing Service –



Value Line analysts target a critical issue – climate change, which is expected to spur transformation in the global economy for decades to come





i.



Certain Value Line copyrights



distributed under agreements including proprietary ranking system information and other information used in 3



rd



party products





j.



The Value Line Options Survey –



information and ranks on more than 600,000 options on stocks covering 90% of the market.





k.



The Value Line Fund Adviser Plus –



covers 20,000 funds, grouped into more than 30 Investment Objective Categories. Our proprietary Ranking System makes it simple to tell whether or not a particular fund is a worthwhile investment. Our approach helps to ensure that investors avoid funds with unsustainable short-term performance, and you can count on our Safety ™ rank to help manage your risk. Our professionally selected Model Portfolio names the best Exchange-Traded funds in eight key categories.





l.



The Value Line Investment Survey–Small& Mid Cap –



print and digital financial information and quantitative analysis on approximately 1,800 companies with market capitalizations of less than $10 billion.





m.



The Value Line 600





–



in-depth, independent print research on 600 large and prominent companies





n.



The Value Line Investment Survey–Selection & Opinion –



Value Line’s weekly economic and stock market commentary, four Model Portfolios, which are actively managed, updated each week, and always contain 20 equities each.





o.



The Value Line Investment Survey–Smart Investor





–



a digital service providinginvestment researchcovering large, mid and small-cap stocks comprising about 90% of the total U.S. stock market





p.



The Value Line Investment Survey





–Small Cap Investor –



digital financial information and quantitative analysis on approximately 1,800 companies with market capitalizations of less than $10 billion





q.



The Value Line Investment Survey–Savvy Investor –



a digital package covering more than 3,000 large, mid and small-cap stocks





r.



The Value Line Investment Survey–Investor 900 –



this digital service providesinvestment researchon 600 of the largest cap stocks plus 300 small- and mid-cap stocks





s.



The Value Line Investment Survey–Investor 600 –



In-depth, independent digital research on 600 large and prominent companies





t.



The Value Line Investment Survey–Investor 2400



– This digital service providesinvestment researchfor 600 of the largest cap stocks plus approximately 1,800 small and mid-cap stocks





u.



The Value Line Investment Analyzer –



This digital only service covers large, mid and small cap stocks comprising about 90% of the U.S. stock market





v.



Value Line Investment Analyzer Plus –



a digital service that provides complete stock analysis for approximately 6,000 equities





w.



Value Line Research Center –



A complete, onlineinvestment researchsystem that includes all the financial information and tools needed to structure a well-researched and diversified portfolio for stocks, ETFs and mutual funds





x.



Value Line Equity Research Center –



A complete, onlineinvestment researchsystem that includes all of Value Line’s equity research products needed to structure a well-researched and diversified portfolio for equities





Value Line’s products are available to individual investors by mail, at





www.valueline.com





or by calling 1-800-VALUELINE (1-800-825-8354).





Institutional services for professional investors, advisors, corporate, academic, and municipal libraries are offered at





www.ValueLinePro.com





,





www.ValueLineLibrary.com





and by calling 1-800-531-1425.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information







In this report, “Value Line,” “we,” “us,” “our” refers to Value Line, Inc. and “the Company” refers to Value Line and its subsidiaries unless the context otherwise requires.





This report contains statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions (including certain projections and business trends) accompanied by such phrases as “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “will”, “intend” and other similar or negative expressions, that are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Actual results for Value Line, Inc. (“Value Line” or “the Company”) may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the following:







maintaining revenue from subscriptions for the Company’s digital and print published products;



maintaining revenue from subscriptions for the Company’s digital and print published products;



changes in investment trends and economic conditions, including global financial issues;



changes in investment trends and economic conditions, including global financial issues;



changes in Federal Reserve policies affecting interest rates and liquidity along with resulting effects on equity markets;



changes in Federal Reserve policies affecting interest rates and liquidity along with resulting effects on equity markets;



stability of the banking system, including the success of U.S. government policies and actions in regard to banks with liquidity or capital issues, along with the associated impact on equity markets;



stability of the banking system, including the success of U.S. government policies and actions in regard to banks with liquidity or capital issues, along with the associated impact on equity markets;



continuation of orderly markets for equities and corporate and governmental debt securities;



continuation of orderly markets for equities and corporate and governmental debt securities;



problems protecting intellectual property rights in Company methods and trademarks;



problems protecting intellectual property rights in Company methods and trademarks;



problems protecting confidential information including customer confidential or personal information that we may possess;



problems protecting confidential information including customer confidential or personal information that we may possess;



dependence on non-voting revenues and non-voting profits interests in EULAV Asset Management, a Delaware statutory trust (“EAM” or “EAM Trust”), which serves as the investment advisor to the Value Line Funds and engages in related distribution, marketing and administrative services;



dependence on non-voting revenues and non-voting profits interests in EULAV Asset Management, a Delaware statutory trust (“EAM” or “EAM Trust”), which serves as the investment advisor to the Value Line Funds and engages in related distribution, marketing and administrative services;



fluctuations in EAM’s and third-party copyright assets under management due to broadly based changes in the values of equity and debt securities, market sector variations, redemptions by investors and other factors;



fluctuations in EAM’s and third-party copyright assets under management due to broadly based changes in the values of equity and debt securities, market sector variations, redemptions by investors and other factors;



possible changes in the valuation of EAM’s intangible assets from time to time;



possible changes in the valuation of EAM’s intangible assets from time to time;



possible changes in future revenues or collection of receivables from significant customers;



possible changes in future revenues or collection of receivables from significant customers;



dependence on key executive and specialist personnel;



dependence on key executive and specialist personnel;



risks associated with the outsourcing of certain functions, technical facilities, and operations, including in some instances outside the U.S.;



risks associated with the outsourcing of certain functions, technical facilities, and operations, including in some instances outside the U.S.;



risks of increased tariffs and other restrictions affecting the cost and availability of materials, equipment, and other necessary inputs to the Company’s operations;



risks of increased tariffs and other restrictions affecting the cost and availability of materials, equipment, and other necessary inputs to the Company’s operations;



competition in the fields of publishing, copyright and investment management, along with associated effects on the level and structure of prices and fees, and the mix of services delivered;



competition in the fields of publishing, copyright and investment management, along with associated effects on the level and structure of prices and fees, and the mix of services delivered;



the impact of government regulation on the Company’s and EAM’s businesses;



the impact of government regulation on the Company’s and EAM’s businesses;



federal and/or state legislative changes that might affect Value Line’s business;



federal and/or state legislative changes that might affect Value Line’s business;



the availability of free or low cost investment information through discount brokers or generally over the internet;



the availability of free or low cost investment information through discount brokers or generally over the internet;



the economic and other impacts of global political and military conflicts;



the economic and other impacts of global political and military conflicts;



continued availability of generally dependable energy supplies and transportation facilities in the geographic areas in which the company and certain suppliers operate;



continued availability of generally dependable energy supplies and transportation facilities in the geographic areas in which the company and certain suppliers operate;



terrorist attacks, cyber attacks and natural disasters;



terrorist attacks, cyber attacks and natural disasters;



the need for changes in our business plans because of unexpected events that occur;



the need for changes in our business plans because of unexpected events that occur;



widespread illnesses which may drastically affect markets, employment, and other economic conditions, and may have additional unpredictable impacts on employees, suppliers, customers, and operations;



widespread illnesses which may drastically affect markets, employment, and other economic conditions, and may have additional unpredictable impacts on employees, suppliers, customers, and operations;



changes in prices and availability of materials and other inputs and services, such as freight and postage, required by the Company;



changes in prices and availability of materials and other inputs and services, such as freight and postage, required by the Company;



risk of inadequacy of our insurance coverage to compensate for potential losses;



risk of inadequacy of our insurance coverage to compensate for potential losses;



potential impact of vendors’ consolidation;



potential impact of vendors’ consolidation;



other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risks described in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2024 and in Part II, Item 1A of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended January 31, 2025; and other risks and uncertainties arising from time to time.







These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors which may involve external factors over which we may have no control could also have material adverse effects on future results. Likewise, changes we make in our plans, objectives, strategies, or intentions, which may occur at any time in our discretion, could also have material favorable or adverse effects on our future results. Except as otherwise required to be disclosed in periodic reports required to be filed by public companies with the SEC pursuant to the SEC's rules, we have no duty to update these statements, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks and uncertainties, current plans, anticipated actions, and future financial conditions and results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking information contained herein.











Contact: Howard A. Brecher









Value Line, Inc.









212-907-1500













www.val









u









eline.com

















www.ValueLinePro.com









,









www.ValueLineLibrary.









c









om















Facebook





|





LinkedI







n



|





Twitter













Complimentary Value Line® Reports on Dow 30 Stocks







This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.