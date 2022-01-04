Value ETF (VLUE) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have USA Value Factor iShares Edge MSCI ETF VLUE on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of VLUE are up approximately 30.1% from their 52-week low of $85.43/share.

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

The underlying MSCI USA Enhanced Value Index is based on a traditional market capitalization-weighted parent index, the MSCI USA Index which includes U.S. large and mid-capitalization stocks. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF charges 15 bps in fees.

Why The Move?

Interest rates have been rising in the United States on the Fed rate hike worries. Since value stocks perform better in a rising rate environment, VLUE gained momentum.

More Gains Ahead?

The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) fund has a positive weighted alpha of 21.21. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.