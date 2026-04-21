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Valmont Raises 2026 EPS Guidance

April 21, 2026 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) said, for full year 2026, the company expects earnings per share in a range of $21.50 to $23.50, revised from prior guidance range of $20.50 to $23.50. The outlook includes the current tariffs as of April 17, 2026 and assumes no material change to the current trade or tariff environment.

For the first quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $108.03 million, or $5.51 per share. This compares with $87.26 million, or $4.32 per share, last year. Revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $1.02 billion from $969.31 million last year.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Valmont shares are up 3.61 percent to $425.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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