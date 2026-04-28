Valmont Industries (VMI) Price Target Increased by 14.06% to 526.03

The average one-year price target for Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) has been revised to $526.03 / share. This is an increase of 14.06% from the prior estimate of $461.19 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $495.34 to a high of $568.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.77% from the latest reported closing price of $497.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valmont Industries. This is an decrease of 382 owner(s) or 39.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMI is 0.15%, an increase of 39.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.66% to 18,068K shares. The put/call ratio of VMI is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 675K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares , representing a decrease of 5.63%.

Franklin Resources holds 399K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares , representing a decrease of 26.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 19.29% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 398K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 2.24% over the last quarter.

King Luther Capital Management holds 373K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 369K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMI by 3.89% over the last quarter.

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