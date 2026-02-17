Valmont Industries Inc Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $168.00 million, or $9.05 per share. This compares with $77.65 million, or $3.84 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Valmont Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $97.11 million or $4.92 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $1.038 billion from $1.037 billion last year.

Valmont Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $168.00 Mln. vs. $77.65 Mln. last year. -EPS: $9.05 vs. $3.84 last year. -Revenue: $1.038 Bln vs. $1.037 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.