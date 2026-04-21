Valmont Industries Inc Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $108.03 million, or $5.51 per share. This compares with $87.26 million, or $4.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $1.02 billion from $969.31 million last year.

Valmont Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $108.03 Mln. vs. $87.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.51 vs. $4.32 last year. -Revenue: $1.02 Bln vs. $969.31 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 21.50 To $ 23.50 Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.2 B To $ 4.4 B

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