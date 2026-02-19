Valley Wealth Sells $20 Million of Sonoco Products Stock

Key Points

Reduced Sonoco Products Company stake by 479,832 shares.

Quarter-end position value dropped by $20.7 million, reflecting both share sale and stock price movement.

Transaction represented 1.3% of reportable assets reported in 13F.

Valley Wealth held 475 shares valued at $20,729 at the end of the fourth quarter.

Valley Wealth Managers, Inc. disclosed a sale of 479,832 shares of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) in its February 4, 2026, SEC filing, with the estimated trade valued at $19.9 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a February 4, 2026, SEC filing, Valley Wealth Managers, Inc. sold 479,832 shares of Sonoco Products Company, with the transaction’s estimated value at $19.9 million based on the mean closing price for the quarter. The value of the fund’s position declined by $20.7 million quarter over quarter, reflecting both the share sale and price fluctuations during the period.

What else to know

The sale reduced the Sonoco position to 475 shares, valued $20,729 at quarter’s end.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:VONG: $58.0 million (3.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $52.3 million (3.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:AVGO: $47.2 million (3.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $42.3 million (2.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:STX: $36.5 million (2.3% of AUM)

As of February 3, 2026, shares of Sonoco Products Company were priced at $49.01, up 7.9% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 9.0 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $7.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $591 million Dividend Yield 4.31% Price (as of market close 2026-02-03) $49.01

Company Snapshot

Manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products, including rigid paper containers, metal and peelable membrane ends, thermoformed plastic trays, flexible packaging, fiber-based tubes, reels, and recycled paperboard.

Operates a diversified business model with two main segments—Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging—generating revenue from product sales and value-added packaging solutions across global markets.

Serves a broad customer base in industries such as food, beverage, paper, textile, film, chemical, construction, and wire and cable, with a strong presence in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Sonoco Products Company is a leading global provider of packaging solutions, leveraging over a century of operational experience and a diversified product portfolio. The company’s scale and integrated approach enable it to serve both industrial and consumer markets with tailored, value-added packaging products. Sonoco’s broad geographic reach and focus on innovation support its competitive position in the packaging industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Sonoco Products is a relatively slow-growing business. While its revenue surged 42% in 2025, it has a history of low top-line growth. Valley Wealth Managers sold the stock in the quarter, while adding to other top positions in the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and Apple.

Valley Wealth also reduced stakes in other top positions, such as AI chipmaker Broadcom and Alphabet. These tech stocks have had major runs over the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

This reflects a rotation from recent winners in big tech and sluggish performers like Sonoco to more broad exposure to growth stocks through the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF. This is a reasonably safe way to ride the current bull market without depending on the execution and performance of a single company.

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

