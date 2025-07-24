Valley National Bancorp Q2 Income Increases In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Valley National Bancorp (VLY) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $126.22 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $66.32 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $495.01 million from $452.90 million last year.

Valley National Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $126.22 Mln. vs. $66.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $495.01 Mln vs. $452.90 Mln last year.

