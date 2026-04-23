Valley National Bancorp Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Valley National Bancorp (VLY) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $156.70 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $99.10 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Valley National Bancorp reported adjusted earnings of $161.67 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $540.36 million from $478.40 million last year.

Valley National Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $156.70 Mln. vs. $99.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $540.36 Mln vs. $478.40 Mln last year.

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