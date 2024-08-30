Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/30/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BELDEN INC (BDC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Belden Inc. is a global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment is a provider of network infrastructure and broadband solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. Its broadband solutions primarily serve broadband and wireless service providers. Its enterprise product lines include copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and secure, high performance signal extension and matrix switching systems. The Industrial Automation Solutions segment provides network infrastructure and digitization solutions to enable its customers to make informed decisions. Its products and solutions encompass the four aspects of data handling including acquisition, transmission, orchestration and management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BELDEN INC

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC (MCHP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures and sells smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions used by its customers for a variety of applications. The Company's solutions serve approximately 123,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. The Company's semiconductor products segment designs, develops, manufactures and markets mixed-signal microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed-signal, timing, wired and wireless connectivity devices, and memory products. The Company also offers a comprehensive set of low-cost and easy-to-learn application development tools. Its manufacturing operations include wafer fabrication, wafer probe, assembly and test. The technology licensing segment includes sales and licensing of the Company's intellectual property. It markets and sells its products worldwide primarily through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV (SPNS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) is a provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, with a focus on the financial services sector. The Company operates in provider of software solutions segment. Its software solutions portfolio consists of Life, Pension, Annuity and Retirement Solutions, including software solutions for the management of a range of products for life, pension, annuity and retirement; Property and Casualty/General Insurance Solutions, including a software suite of solutions, supporting a range of business lines, including personal, commercial and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts; Sapiens DECISION, which is a business decision management solution, and Technology-Based Solutions, such as Sapiens eMerge. Its services include project delivery and implementation, business and technical consulting related to its products, project and program management, training and user acceptance testing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NV

DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC (DGII) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Digi International Inc. is a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. The Company helps its customers deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures. Its segments include IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers as well as enterprise and government customers create and deploy secure IoT connectivity solutions. These include embedded and wireless modules, console servers, enterprise and industrial routers as well as other infrastructure management equipment. The Company also provides its customers with a device management platform as well as other professional services. The IoT Solutions segment consists of SmartSense by Digi business and managed network-as-a-service business. It offers wireless temperature and other condition-based monitoring services as well as employee task management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

