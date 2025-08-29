Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/29/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FIRST SOLAR INC (FSLR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Solar, Inc. is a photovoltaic (PV) solar technology and manufacturing company. It is focused on enabling power generation needs with its advanced, thin film PV technology. The Company's primary segment is its modules business, which involves the design, manufacture, and sale of CdTe solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. Third-party customers of the segment include system developers, independent power producers, utilities, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners and operators. The Company's products include the Series 7 Module and Series 6 Plus module. Its Series 6 Plus module is a glass laminate approximately 4ft x 6ft in size that encapsulates thin film PV semiconductor materials. Its Series 7 module has a larger form factor of approximately 4ft x 7ft in size. The Series 6 Plus and Series 7 modules had an average power output of 459 watts and 531 watts, respectively.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FORTINET INC (FTNT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fortinet, Inc. is engaged in cybersecurity, driving the convergence of networking and security. The Companys integrated platform, Fortinet Security Fabric, spans secure networking, unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven security operations (SecOps). Its products and services include FortiOS, FortiASIC, FortiCloud, FortiAI, FortiEndpoint, and OT Security. The FortiGuard Labs is a cybersecurity threat intelligence and research organization comprised of experienced threat hunters, researchers, analysts, engineers and data scientists who develop and utilize machine learning and AI technologies. FortiGuard and Other Security Services are a suite of AI-powered security capabilities that are integrated as part of the Fortinet Security Fabric to deliver coordinated detection and enforcement across the entire attack surface. FortiCare Technical Support Service is a per-device technical support service. It also operates Fortinet Training Institute.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INC (MPWR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is a fabless company, which provides semiconductor-based power electronic solutions. The Company design and develop its products for the enterprise data, storage and computing, automotive, communications, consumer, and industrial end markets. Direct Current (DC) to DC, Alternating Current (AC) to DC, driver metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor, power management integrated circuit (IC), current limit switch and lighting control products. Its DC to DC ICs are used to convert and control voltages within a range of electronic systems, such as cloud-based central processing unit (CPU) servers, server artificial intelligence (AI) applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, fourth generation (4G) and fifth generation (5G) infrastructure and satellite communications applications. The Company have sales offices in various locations in Asia, Europe and the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ONTO INNOVATION INC (ONTO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Onto Innovation Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of metrology and inspection tools for the semiconductor industry. The Companys products include Automated Metrology Systems; Integrated Metrology Systems; Silicon Wafer All-surface Inspection/Characterization; Macro Defect Inspection; Automated Defect Classification and Pattern Analysis; Yield Analysis; Opaque Film Metrology, and others. Its products are primarily used by silicon wafer manufacturers, semiconductor integrated circuit fabricators, and advanced packaging manufacturers operating in the semiconductor market. The Companys products are also used for process control in a number of other specialty device manufacturing markets, including light-emitting diodes, vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers, micro-electromechanical systems, CMOS image sensors, silicon and compound semiconductor power devices, analog devices, RF filters, data storage, and certain industrial and scientific applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BELDEN INC (BDC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Belden Inc. is a global supplier of complete connection solutions. Its Smart Infrastructure Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure and broadband solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. Its vertical markets include data centers, government, healthcare, and hospitality. Its Broadband Solutions primarily serve broadband and wireless service providers. Smart Infrastructure Solutions product lines include copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and secure, high performance signal extension and matrix switching systems. Its Automation Solutions segment at Belden provides network infrastructure and digitization solutions to enable its customers to make data-based business decisions. Its primary markets include discrete automation, process automation, energy, and mass transit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

