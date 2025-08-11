Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/11/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FORTINET INC (FTNT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fortinet, Inc. is engaged in cybersecurity, driving the convergence of networking and security. The Companys integrated platform, Fortinet Security Fabric, spans secure networking, unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven security operations (SecOps). Its products and services include FortiOS, FortiASIC, FortiCloud, FortiAI, FortiEndpoint, and OT Security. The FortiGuard Labs is a cybersecurity threat intelligence and research organization comprised of experienced threat hunters, researchers, analysts, engineers and data scientists who develop and utilize machine learning and AI technologies. FortiGuard and Other Security Services are a suite of AI-powered security capabilities that are integrated as part of the Fortinet Security Fabric to deliver coordinated detection and enforcement across the entire attack surface. FortiCare Technical Support Service is a per-device technical support service. It also operates Fortinet Training Institute.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FORTINET INC

FTNT Guru Analysis

FTNT Fundamental Analysis

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP (ADR) (UMC) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: United Microelectronics Corp is a global semiconductor foundry. The Company provides integrated circuit (IC) production for applications spanning every sector of the electronics industry. The Company operates through two segments. The Wafer Fabrication segment is mainly engaged in the manufacture of chips to the design specifications of its customers by using its own processes and techniques. The New Business segment is engaged in the research, development, manufacture and provision of solar energy. The Company is engaged in the maintenance of a customer base across various industries, including communication, consumer electronics, computer, memory, new generation light-emitting diode (LED) and others, while focusing on manufacturing for applications, including networking, telecommunications, Internet, multimedia, personal computers (PCs) and graphics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP (ADR)

UMC Guru Analysis

UMC Fundamental Analysis

FLEX LTD (FLEX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Flex Ltd. is the manufacturing partner that helps brands design, build, deliver and manage products. The Company delivers advanced manufacturing, data center IT and power infrastructure solutions. Its segments include Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The FAS segment consists of various end markets, such as Communications, Enterprise and Cloud, including data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure; Lifestyle, including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micromobility and audio; and Consumer Devices, including mobile and high velocity consumer devices. The FRS segment consists of end markets, such as Automotive, including mobility, autonomous, connectivity, electrification, and smart technologies; Health Solutions, including medical devices, medical equipment and drug delivery; and Industrial, including capital equipment, industrial devices, embedded and critical power offerings and renewables and grid edge.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FLEX LTD

FLEX Guru Analysis

FLEX Fundamental Analysis

QUALCOMM INC (QCOM) is a large-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Qualcomm Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry, including third generation (3G), fourth generation (4G) and fifth generation (5G) wireless connectivity, and high-performance and low-power computing, including on-device artificial intelligence. Its segments include Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives. QCT develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies, including radio frequency front-end, digital cockpit and advanced driver assistance and automated driving, Internet of things including consumer electronic devices, industrial devices and edge networking products. QTL grants licenses or otherwise provides rights to use portions of its intellectual property portfolio that includes certain patent rights essential to and/or useful in the manufacture and sale of certain wireless products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of QUALCOMM INC

QCOM Guru Analysis

QCOM Fundamental Analysis

AVNET INC (AVT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avnet, Inc. is a global electronic component technology distributor and solutions provider. It markets, sells, and distributes electronic components from electronic component manufacturers, including semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, and other integrated and embedded components. Its primary operating groups include Electronic Components (EC) and Farnell. EC serves a variety of markets ranging from industrial to automotive to defense and aerospace. EC offers an array of customer support options throughout the entire product lifecycle, including turnkey and customized design, supply chain, programming, logistics and post-sales services. The Farnell operating group primarily supports lower-volume customers and distributes a portfolio of kits, tools, electronic components, industrial automation components, and test and measurement products to both engineers and entrepreneurs, through an e-commerce channel. It also distributes new product introductions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AVNET INC

AVT Guru Analysis

AVT Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.