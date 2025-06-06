Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/6/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

PAYCOM SOFTWARE INC (PAYC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paycom Software, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). The Company provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Its solution requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources (HR) management applications. The Company's applications streamline client processes and provide clients and their employees with the ability to directly access and manage administrative processes, including applications that identify candidates, on-board employees, manage time and labor, administer payroll deductions and benefits, manage performance, terminate employees and administer post-termination health benefits, such as COBRA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NETAPP INC (NTAP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Storage Devices industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NetApp, Inc. is an intelligent data infrastructure company. The Company combines unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to make data infrastructure intelligent. Its segments include Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. Its Hybrid Cloud segment offers a unified data storage portfolio of storage management and infrastructure solutions that help customers modernize their data centers. Its Hybrid Cloud portfolio supports structured and unstructured data with unified storage optimized for flash, disk, and cloud storage to handle data-intensive workloads and applications. Hybrid Cloud includes software, hardware, and related support, as well as professional and other services. Its Public Cloud segment offers a portfolio of products delivered primarily as-a-service, including related support. This portfolio includes cloud storage and CloudOps services. These services are available on the public clouds, including Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BELDEN INC (BDC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Belden Inc. is a global supplier of complete connection solutions. Its Smart Infrastructure Solutions segment is a provider in network infrastructure and broadband solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for commercial audio/video and security applications. Its vertical markets include data centers, government, healthcare, and hospitality. Its Broadband Solutions primarily serve broadband and wireless service providers. Smart Infrastructure Solutions product lines include copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and secure, high performance signal extension and matrix switching systems. Its Automation Solutions segment at Belden provides network infrastructure and digitization solutions to enable its customers to make data-based business decisions. Its primary markets include discrete automation, process automation, energy, and mass transit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

