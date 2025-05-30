Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/30/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FIRST SOLAR INC (FSLR) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Solar, Inc. is a photovoltaic (PV) solar technology and manufacturing company. It is focused on enabling power generation needs with its advanced, thin film PV technology. The Company's primary segment is its modules business, which involves the design, manufacture, and sale of CdTe solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. Third-party customers of the segment include system developers, independent power producers, utilities, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners and operators. The Company's products include the Series 7 Module and Series 6 Plus module. Its Series 6 Plus module is a glass laminate approximately 4ft x 6ft in size that encapsulates thin film PV semiconductor materials. Its Series 7 module has a larger form factor of approximately 4ft x 7ft in size. The Series 6 Plus and Series 7 modules had an average power output of 459 watts and 531 watts, respectively.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST SOLAR INC

FSLR Guru Analysis

FSLR Fundamental Analysis

CAMTEK LTD (CAMT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Camtek Ltd is an Israel-based manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions. The Company mainly serves Advanced Packaging, Memory, Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) Image Sensors, Micro Electro Mechanical Sensor (MEMS), Radio Frequency (RF), and other segments in the mid-end of the semiconductors industry. The Company has more than seven offices around the world and provides tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements. Camtek Ltd's subsidiaries are Camtek Europe SA, Camtek Korea Ltd, Camtek South East Asia Pte Ltd, Camtek USA Inc, Sela - Semiconductor Engineering Laboratories USA Inc, Camtek Japan Ltd and Sela Semiconductor Engineering Laboratories Ltd, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CAMTEK LTD

CAMT Guru Analysis

CAMT Fundamental Analysis

FLEX LTD (FLEX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Flex Ltd. is the manufacturing partner that helps brands design, build, deliver and manage products. The Company delivers advanced manufacturing, data center IT and power infrastructure solutions. Its segments include Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The FAS segment consists of various end markets, such as Communications, Enterprise and Cloud, including data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure; Lifestyle, including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micromobility and audio; and Consumer Devices, including mobile and high velocity consumer devices. The FRS segment consists of end markets, such as Automotive, including mobility, autonomous, connectivity, electrification, and smart technologies; Health Solutions, including medical devices, medical equipment and drug delivery; and Industrial, including capital equipment, industrial devices, embedded and critical power offerings and renewables and grid edge.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FLEX LTD

FLEX Guru Analysis

FLEX Fundamental Analysis

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC (BHE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Benchmark Electronics, Inc. provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle through its technology and engineering design services, leveraging its global supply chain and delivering manufacturing services in various industries. It provides design engineering and advanced manufacturing services that include both electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and precision technology (PT) services. Its advanced manufacturing services include printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and test, component engineering services, systems assembly and test development, and failure analysis. In addition to traditional EMS, it offers complex PT services, including full electromechanical assembly and test services. It offers a full spectrum of new product design, automation, test development, prototype and related engineering services. It provides its customers with a comprehensive range of custom circuit and functional test equipment, process automation and replication solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC

BHE Guru Analysis

BHE Fundamental Analysis

CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC (CLMB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Climb Global Solutions, Inc. is a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company. The Company primarily operates through its Distribution segment, which distributes emerging technologies to corporate resellers, value-added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the name Climb Channel Solutions. This segment distributes technology products from software developers, software vendors or original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to resellers and system integrators worldwide. The Company's Solutions segment is a cloud solutions provider and value-added reseller of software, hardware, and services to customers worldwide under the name Grey Matter. Across both segments, the Company offers an extensive line of products from software vendors and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management and other technically sophisticated domains.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC

CLMB Guru Analysis

CLMB Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.