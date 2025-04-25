Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/25/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

FIRST SOLAR INC (FSLR) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Solar, Inc. is a photovoltaic (PV) solar technology and manufacturing company. It is focused on enabling power generation needs with its advanced, thin film PV technology. The Company's primary segment is its modules business, which involves the design, manufacture, and sale of CdTe solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. Third-party customers of the segment include system developers, independent power producers, utilities, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners and operators. The Company's products include the Series 7 Module and Series 6 Plus module. Its Series 6 Plus module is a glass laminate approximately 4ft x 6ft in size that encapsulates thin film PV semiconductor materials. Its Series 7 module has a larger form factor of approximately 4ft x 7ft in size. The Series 6 Plus and Series 7 modules had an average power output of 459 watts and 531 watts, respectively.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST SOLAR INC

HACKETT GROUP INC (HCKT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Hackett Group, Inc. is an IP and platform-based, Gen artificial intelligence (A.I.) strategic consulting and executive advisory company. The CompanyGs segments include Global Strategy & Business Transformation (Global S&BT), Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. The Global S&BT segment includes the CompanyGs Gen A.I. and strategic business consulting practices. The Oracle Solutions Segment includes the CompanyGs Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM)/ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Digital Application Maintenance and Support (AMS) practices. SAP Solutions segment includes the CompanyGs SAP applications and related SAP service offerings. Its software platform includes AI XPLR and ZBrain.ai. Its AI assessment platform allows measuring and assessing the impact of Gen A.I. technologies. It provides expertise in Gen A.I. strategy, operations, finance, strategic sourcing, and information technology, including its Oracle, SAP, OneStream, and Coupa implementation offerings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HACKETT GROUP INC

OSI SYSTEMS INC (OSIS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OSI Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company sells its products and provides related services in diversified markets, including homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace. It has three operating divisions: Security, providing security and inspection systems and turnkey security screening solutions, Optoelectronics and Manufacturing, providing specialized electronic components for its Security and Healthcare divisions, and to third parties for applications in the defense and aerospace markets, among others, and Healthcare, providing patient monitoring, cardiology and remote monitoring, and connected care systems and associated accessories. It designs and manufactures its optoelectronic devices and value-added subsystems and provides electronics manufacturing services primarily for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of OSI SYSTEMS INC

ZOOM COMMUNICATIONS INC (ZM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zoom Communications, Inc., formerly Zoom Video Communications, Inc., provides an artificial intelligence (AI) work platform for human connection. Zoom Workplace, the CompanyGs AI-powered, open collaboration platform built for modern work enables to streamline communications, increase employee engagement, optimize in-person time, improve productivity, and offer customer choice with third-party apps and integrations. Zoom Workplace, powered by Zoom AI Companion include collaboration solutions like meetings, team chat, phone, scheduler, whiteboard, spaces, Workvivo, and more. Its communication products include Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom scheduler, and Zoom mail and calendar. Its productivity products include Zoom docs, Zoom whiteboard, Zoom clips, and Zoom tasks. Its space products include Zoom rooms, Zoom workspace reservation, and Zoom visitor management. It serves various industries, including education, financial service, government, retail, and healthcare.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of ZOOM COMMUNICATIONS INC

EPLUS INC (PLUS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ePlus inc. is a provider of technology solutions across the spectrum spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration, artificial intelligence, and emerging solutions. The CompanyGs segments include Product, Professional Services, Managed Services, and Financing. The Product segment includes sales of information technology (IT) products, third-party software, and third-party maintenance, software assurance, and other third-party services. The Professional services segment includes its advanced professional services, staff augmentation, project management services, cloud consulting services and security services. The Managed services segment includes its advanced managed services, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted services, cloud managed services and managed security services. The Financing segment consists of the financing of IT equipment, software, and related services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments, and government contractors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of EPLUS INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

