Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/1/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC (BHE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Benchmark Electronics, Inc. provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle through its technology and engineering design services, leveraging its global supply chain and delivering manufacturing services in various industries. The Company provides advanced manufacturing services (electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and precision technology (PT) services), which includes design and engineering services and technology solutions. Its specialization in packaging and interconnect technologies include printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and test, component engineering services, systems assembly and test, and failure analysis. The Company offers complex PT services, including full electromechanical assembly and test services. Its design and engineering services and technology solutions include new product design, prototype, testing and related engineering services; custom test and automation equipment design and build services, and technology solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC

HITACHI LTD (ADR) (HTHIY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hitachi Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development, manufacturing and sales of products and provision of services. The Company has five business segments. Digital Systems & Services segment provides services such as system integration, consulting and cloud services, information technology (IT) products and software and automated teller machines (ATMs). Green Energy & Mobility segment provides power grids, renewable energy, nuclear power and rail systems. Connective Industries segment provides elevators, home appliances and air conditioning, industrial measurement and analysis systems, industrial and distribution solutions, water and environmental solutions, and industrial equipment. Automotive Systems segment offers powertrain, chassis, advanced driver assistance and systems for two-wheelers. The Others segment is engaged in the provision of optical disc drives and management, sale and rental of real estate.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HITACHI LTD (ADR)

FABRINET (FN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fabrinet is a provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products. The complex products include optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers, and sensors. The Company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. It focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. The Company also designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, laser components and substrates (customized optics) and other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products (customized glass).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FABRINET

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC (MSI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security. The Company offers safety and security technologies, which include land mobile radio communications (LMR), video security, and command center. Across technologies, it offers cloud-based and hybrid solutions, cybersecurity services, software and subscriptions services as well as managed and support services. Its segments include Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications. The Company's Software and Services segment provides a range of solution offerings for government, public safety and commercial customers. Its Software includes public safety and enterprise Command Center, unified communications applications, certain mobile video equipment, and video software solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC

AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC (ACLS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The Company offers a complete line of high energy, high current and medium current implanters for all application requirements. In addition to equipment, the Company provides extensive aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. Its Purion flagship systems are all based on a common platform, which enables a combination of implant purity, precision and productivity. Combining a single wafer end station, with advanced spot beam architectures (that ensures all points across the wafer see the same beam condition at the same beam angle), Purion products enable process control to optimize device performance and yield, at high productivity. The Company sells its products to semiconductor chip manufacturers around the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AXCELIS TECHNOLOGIES INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

