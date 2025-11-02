Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 11/2/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

XUNLEI LTD (ADR) (XNET) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Xunlei Ltd is a company principally engaged in the provision of distributed cloud services. The Company engages in the operation of Internet platform based on cloud technology to enable users to access, store, manage and consume digital media content on the Internet. The Company also provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver a smart and safe Internet environment to users. The Company delivers products such as Xunlei Accelerator and subscription services. The Company also provides cloud computing services and products, live streaming and other value-added services. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the domestic market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

DAVE INC (DAVE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dave Inc. specializes in neobanking and financial technology (fintech) services. The Company, through its fully integrated, mobile-first platform, delivers financial products designed to help underserved consumers manage their money more effectively. Its platform and products include ExtraCash and Dave Checking. ExtraCash is a 0% interest overdraft product offered through its bank partner that provides members with access to credit to bridge liquidity gaps between paychecks. Dave Checking is a digital demand deposit account offered through its bank partner with features, no account minimums or corresponding fees, and FDIC pass-through insurance eligibility that protects members from the failure of its bank partner. Dave Checking offers security controls such as multifactor authentication, contactless payment, instant card lock and protection against unauthorized purchases if cards are lost or stolen. Its personal financial management products include Budget, Side Hustle, and Surveys.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ZOOM COMMUNICATIONS INC (ZM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zoom Communications, Inc. provides an artificial intelligence (AI) work platform for human connection. Zoom Workplace, the Companys AI-powered, open collaboration platform built for modern work, enables us to streamline communications, increase employee engagement, optimize in-person time, improve productivity, and offer customer choice with third-party apps and integrations. Zoom Workplace, powered by Zoom AI Companion, includes collaboration solutions like meetings, team chat, phone, scheduler, whiteboard, spaces, Workvivo, and more. Its communication products include Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom scheduler, and Zoom mail and calendar. Its productivity products include Zoom Docs, Zoom Whiteboard, Zoom Clips, and Zoom Tasks. Its space products include Zoom Rooms, Zoom Workspace Reservation, and Zoom Visitor Management. It serves various industries, including education, financial services, government, retail, manufacturing and healthcare.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

EXODUS MOVEMENT INC (EXOD) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Exodus Movement, Inc. is a financial technology company empowering individuals and businesses with secure crypto software solutions. The Company is engaged in the business of creating and distributing self-custodial wallets for digital assets. With self-custodial wallets, the Company puts customers in full control of their funds, enabling them to swap, buy, and sell crypto. Its products include Web3 Wallet, Mobile Wallet, Desktop Wallet, Ledger Hardware Wallet, Trezor Hardware Wallet, Earn Crypto Rewards, XO Swap, Passkeys Wallet & SDK, and Wallet-as-a-Service. XO Swap is a premium swap engine that can be integrated into its clients product to enable more swap pairs for its customers specifically from BTC to other tokens. Web3 Wallet features include connect to web3 dapps, one home for its customers NFTs, and swap cross-chain. Its customers can manage and swap their cryptocurrencies in Exodus securely from their Trezor. It offers one-click Web3 onboarding with Passkeys Developer kit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ASTERA LABS INC (ALAB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 68% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Astera Labs, Inc. is a global semiconductor company. The Company provides semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. It has developed and deployed its Intelligent Connectivity Platform built from the ground up for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform provides its customers with the ability to deploy and operate high-performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale, addressing an increasingly diverse set of requirements. It provides its connectivity products in various form factors, including Integrated Circuits (ICs), boards, and modules. Its PCIe, CXL and Ethernet semiconductor-based connectivity solutions are purpose-built to unleash the potential of accelerated computing at cloud-scale. The Companys products include Aries products, which include its COSMOS software suite; Taurus products, which are hardware modules based on its Taurus ICs; Leo products; and Scorpio products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

