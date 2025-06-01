Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On John Neff - 6/1/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield.

TD SYNNEX CORP (SNX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TD Synnex Corporation is a global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The Company's two primary solution portfolios include Endpoint Solutions and Advanced Solutions. The Endpoint Solutions portfolio primarily includes personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers and supplies. The Advanced Solutions portfolio primarily includes data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, software, converged and hyper-converged infrastructure and hyperscale infrastructure, via its Hyve business. Its service offerings include systems design and integration solutions, logistics services, depot repair services, customer management services, cloud services, online services, financial services, and marketing services. It serves commercial, government reseller, and retail customers. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP (OLED) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. OLED displays can be used in the mobile phone, television, monitor, wearable, tablet, notebook and personal computer, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and automotive markets. It has an intellectual property portfolio surrounding its existing PHOLED technologies and materials for both displays and lighting products, which the Company markets under the UniversalPHOLED brand. It licenses its proprietary technologies, including UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers UniversalPHOLED materials. Its additional OLED technologies include FOLED Flexible OLEDs and OVJP Organic Vapor Jet Printing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC (MSI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security. The Company offers safety and security technologies, which include land mobile radio communications (LMR), video security, and command center. Across technologies, it offers cloud-based and hybrid software solutions, and services such as cybersecurity subscription services and managed and support services. Its segments include Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications. The Company's Software and Services segment provides a range of solution offerings for government, public safety and commercial customers. Its Software includes public safety and enterprise Command Center, unified communications applications, certain mobile video equipment, and video software solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: PASS FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: PASS

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV (NXPI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on John Neff is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXP) is The Netherlands-based holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company. The Company provides high performance mixed signal analog-digital (mixed A/D) and standard product solutions. Its product solutions are used in a range of end-market applications, including automotive, personal security and identification, industrial & Internet of Things (IoT), wireless and wireline infrastructure, mobile communications, multi-market industrial, consumer and computing. It engages with global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company sells products in all geographic regions and countries: China, USA, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Germany, The Netherlands, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL EPS GROWTH: FAIL FUTURE EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH: PASS TOTAL RETURN/PE: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS EPS PERSISTENCE: FAIL

About John Neff: While known as the manager with whom many top managers entrusted their own money, Neff was far from the smooth-talking, high-profile Wall Streeter you might expect. He was mild-mannered and low-key, and the same might be said of the Windsor Fund that he managed for more than three decades. In fact, Neff himself described the fund as "relatively prosaic, dull, [and] conservative." There was nothing dull about his results, however. From 1964 to 1995, Neff guided Windsor to a 13.7 percent average annual return, easily outpacing the S&P 500's 10.6 percent return during that time. That 3.1 percentage point difference is huge over time -- a $10,000 investment in Windsor (with dividends reinvested) at the start of Neff's tenure would have ended up as more than $564,000 by the time he retired, more than twice what the same investment in the S&P would have yielded (about $233,000). Considering the length of his tenure, that track record may be the best ever for a manager of such a large fund.

