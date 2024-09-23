Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 9/23/2024

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

JABIL INC (JBL) is a large-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jabil Inc. is a manufacturing solutions provider. The Company provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets. It operates through two segments: Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology, supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, utilizing its manufacturing infrastructure and its ability to serve a broad range of end markets. EMS segment includes customers in the fifth generation (5G), wireless and cloud, digital print and retail, industrial and semi-capital equipment, and networking and storage industries. DMS segment provides engineering solutions, which is focused on material sciences, machining, tooling and others. DMS segment includes customers in the automotive and transportation, connected devices, healthcare and packaging industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP (CTSH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services (FS), Health Sciences (HS), Products and Resources (P&R), and Communications, Media and Technology (CMT). The FS segment includes banking, capital markets, payments and insurance companies. Its HS segment consists of healthcare providers and payers, and life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies. Its P&R segment includes manufacturers, automakers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy and utility services. Its CMT segment includes global communications, media and entertainment, education, information services and technology companies. Its services include digital services and solutions, consulting, application development, systems integration, quality engineering and assurance, application maintenance, and infrastructure and security.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

