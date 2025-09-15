Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 9/15/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

GLOBANT SA (GLOB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Globant S.A. is a digitally native technology services company. The Companys principal operating subsidiary is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. During the year ended December 31, 2015, 83.7% of its revenues were generated by clients in North America, 11.0% in Latin America and Asia, and 5.3% in Europe. It builds digital journeys, which consists of different software products, including mobile apps, Web apps, sensors and other software and hardware appliances that work orchestrated by a backend that uses big data and fast data to create a understanding of each consumer and how to act upon each scenario. The Company delivers digital journeys with a comprehensive approach that includes Stay Relevant, which helps its customers stay fit for the future of their industries; Discover, which think and conceive specific digital journeys for each customer; Build, which creates each digital journey leveraging the work of its Studios, its services over platforms and its agile pods methodologies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GLOBANT SA

STRATEGY INC (MSTR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Strategy Inc., formerly MicroStrategy Incorporated, is a bitcoin treasury and business intelligence company. The Company provides cloud-native, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered enterprise analytics software to thousands of global customers. The Companys Strategy ONE platform provides access to AI-powered workflows, unlimited data sources, cloud-native technologies, and performance to speed up time from data to action. Strategy One delivers visualization, reporting, and embedded analytics capabilities across retail, banking, technology, manufacturing, insurance, consulting, healthcare, telecommunications, and the public sector. Its Strategy Mosaic is a universal intelligence layer that provides enterprises with consistent definitions and governance across data sources, regardless of where that data resides or which tools access it. The Strategy Mosaic offers data clarity and connection by eliminating trade-offs between flexibility, control, and speed.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STRATEGY INC

HARMONIC INC (HLIT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Harmonic Inc. is a provider of virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. It provides broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones. The Company operates through two segments: Video and Broadband. Its Broadband segment provides broadband access solutions and related services, including its cOS software-based broadband access solution, to broadband operators globally. Its Video segment provides video processing, production and playout solutions and services worldwide to broadband operators and satellite and telco Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming media companies. Its video business infrastructure solutions are delivered either through shipment of its products, software licenses or as software-as-a-service subscriptions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HARMONIC INC

DROPBOX INC (DBX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dropbox, Inc. provides tools to help distributed teams prioritize, get organized, and keep work moving securely from anywhere. The Companys products include Dropbox Passwords, Dropbox Backup, Dropbox Sign, DocSend, Dropbox Dash for Business (Dash), Dropbox Replay and FormSwift, among others. Dropbox Passwords allows users to sign in to Websites and apps by creating and storing usernames and passwords across devices. Dropbox Backup automatically syncs folders on a user's computer to the cloud. When turned on, files on the user's personal computer or Mac are continuously backed up on the cloud. Dropbox Sign is an e-signature and document workflow platform that enables customers to easily sign, send and receive documents through its intuitive Web and mobile-based interfaces. DocSend is a secure document sharing and analytics platform. Dropbox Dash is an AI-powered, universal search tool, which enables teams to search, organize, share, and protect content from across their connected apps.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DROPBOX INC

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

