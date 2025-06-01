Validea's Top Information Technology Stocks Based On David Dreman - 6/1/2025

The following are the top rated Information Technology stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO (HPE) is a large-cap value stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is the global edge-to-cloud company. It delivers open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. Its offering includes cloud services, compute, high performance computing & artificial intelligence, intelligent edge, software, and storage. Its segments include Server, Hybrid Cloud, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other. Its Server segment offerings consist of general-purpose servers for multi-workload computing, workload-optimized servers, and integrated systems. Its Hybrid Cloud segment offers a range of cloud-native and hybrid solutions across storage, private cloud and the infrastructure software-as-a-service space. Its Intelligent Edge segment offers wired and wireless local area networks, campus, branch, and data center switching, and others. Its Financial Services segment provides flexible investment solutions, such as leasing, financing, IT consumption, utility programs, and asset management services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: FAIL PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: PASS LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

KLA CORP (KLAC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KLA Corporation is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions and services for the semiconductor and related electronics industries. The Company offers a portfolio of inspection and metrology products, and related services, software and other offerings, supports research and development (R&D) and manufacturing of integrated circuits (ICs), wafers and reticles. Its segments include Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, and PCB and Component Inspection. Semiconductor Process Control segment provides comprehensive portfolio of inspection, metrology and software products, as well as related services, helping IC, wafer, reticle/mask and chemical/materials manufacturers achieve target yields throughout the entire fabrication process, from R&D to final volume production. The Specialty Semiconductor Process segment develops and sells advanced vacuum deposition and etch process tools, which are used by a range of specialty semiconductor customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

BADGER METER INC (BMI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Badger Meter, Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, quality, control and other system solutions serving markets worldwide. Its offerings, marketed as BlueEdge, include a suite of tailorable solutions that connect water management technology, software and support services to deliver insights enabling the proactive management of water across the water cycle. Its solutions include measurement and control hardware, connectivity and communication, data visualization and software-delivered actionable insights, and ongoing support to optimize customers' operations. Its measurement and control hardware, instruments and sensors include product families, such as meters that measure the flow of water and other fluids, water quality monitoring solutions and high frequency pressure and acoustic leak detection hardware that provides real-time monitoring data. It offers a range of communication solutions including the ORION branded family of radio endpoints.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

ARISTA NETWORKS INC (ANET) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arista Networks, Inc. is a provider of data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large artificial intelligence (AI), data center, campus and routing environments. Its platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through an advanced network operating stack. Its platform is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modernized publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system. Its portfolio of products, services and technologies is grouped into various categories: Core (Data Center, Cloud and AI Networking), Cognitive Adjacencies (Campus and Routing), and Cognitive Network (Software and Services). It offers product portfolios of data-driven, high-speed, cloud and data center Ethernet switches. Its Cognitive Adjacencies include Cognitive Campus Switching, Cloud-Grade Routing and WAN Routing. Its software and services are based on subscription-based models and include various offerings: CloudVision, Arista A-Care Services, CloudEOS and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

